Wednesday will be a day to keep it between the lines and around the speed limits on Dane County roads.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and 22 Dane County law enforcement agencies on Wednesday will be cooperating on speed surveillance and reminding residents of the dangers of speeding.

The effort comes in support of the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission’s observance of “Speed Awareness Day,” the commission said in a statement.

Commission member Lt. Matt Wagner of the Cottage Grove Police Department said the effort addresses the continuing trend of speeding and hazardous moving violations that in the first six months of this year led to five deaths and 139 serious injuries in Dane County.

In 2022, Dane County drivers were involved in 8,969 total crashes that resulted in 44 deaths and 2,262 injuries. A quarter of the fatal crashes involved excessive speed, according to the commission’s statement.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Traffic Safety has provided funding for increased staffing to enforce speed limits for 13 of the participating Dane County departments.

Wagner, who is co-chairing a new collaborative law enforcement subgroup of the commission that will identify priority areas for reducing crash deaths and injuries, said speeding is involved in about a third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationally, and drivers who speed also are more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seatbelt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.

And crashes that result in death due to speeding are historically higher from June through September, Wagner said.

Lt. Chad O’Neil of the Stoughton Police Department, who co-chairs the sub-group with Wagner, said that “Research has shown that highly visible speed enforcement is an effective way to reinforce driver compliance with posted speed limits. That’s why we are notifying the public of increased enforcement and education on Wednesday and hope it will encourage motorists to better regulate their speed all year long.”

The Dane County Traffic Safety Commission is a coalition of 48 public and private organizations working together to monitor and improve traffic safety.