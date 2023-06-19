Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash in Portage Saturday afternoon that resulted in the death of a Portage man on Sunday, Portage police reported.
At about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, emergency responders were sent to a two-vehicle crash on East Albert Street near the intersection of Old Agency House Road in Portage, Sgt. Ben Neumann said in a statement.
Officers found a white pickup truck stopped on East Albert Street and a blue SUV in the south ditch of that road, with the SUV driver, a 29-year-old Portage man, non-responsive and pinned in the driver’s seat, Neumann said.
The Portage Fire Department was able to extricate the driver from the SUV and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then by medical helicopter to a hospital in Madison with critical injuries, Neumann said.