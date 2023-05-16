A Southeast Side home was hit by gunfire, although the timing was uncertain, Madison police reported.

A woman noticed something was off with a window at her home on Horned Owl Court on Friday, but didn't see the extent of the damage until Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers were sent to the home about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday and determined the damage likely was caused by a bullet. They also found a shell casing near the intersection of Snowy Owl Drive and Great Gray Drive, Fryer said.

No injuries were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.