Madison police are investigating a suspected fight Thursday morning that resulted in a gunshot being fired and one person being injured, although not from a gunshot wound.

Officers were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to the 2500 block of Frazier Avenue on Madison's South Side, finding people running and driving away from the area as they arrived. Police located a person, identified only as male, in the area with injuries unspecified in nature and severity.

A spent shell casing was found after witnesses described hearing what sounded like a gunshot during a fight.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.

