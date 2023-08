Sun Prairie police said Tuesday they are seeking a man on charges in a May 1 shooting.

Kelan Phillips, 23, also has several unrelated warrants for his arrest, Lt. Ray Thomson said in a statement.

Phillips is 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds and has an identifiable tattoo above his right eye of “CHAPO,” Thomson said.

Anyone with information regarding Phillips’ whereabouts is asked to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

No details were provided on the shooting.