A person showed up at a hospital in Rockford, Illinois on Saturday with a gunshot wound apparently suffered in Madison, authorities reported.

Madison police were sent to the 6200 block of Jacobs Way shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired and found a shell casing, but no signs of injured people or property damage, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog on Tuesday.

Rockford police later told Madison police that a person had shown up at a hospital with a gunshot wound who provided the location of the shooting, Barnes said.

Officers checked that area and located damage to two residences from gunfire, Barnes said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

No additional details were available.