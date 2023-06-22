A man was hospitalized after a shooting on the Southwest Side early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Allied Drive on a report of a person who had been shot and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot injury who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Lt. Eric Vosburg said in a statement.

Investigators said it appears the man who was shot and another person had an intentional brief encounter that led to gunfire, Vosburg said.

No arrests have been reported, Vosburg said, and no additional information was available.

