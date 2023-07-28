Two suspects have been identified and are being sought in a fatal shooting on the Far East Side on July 13, Madison police reported.

Probable cause has been found to arrest Mark A. Parks Jr., 21, and Devonte Gafford, 32, on first-degree intentional homicide charges, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

They are wanted in the fatal shooting of Devon Grant, 20, of Madison, around 3 p.m. July 13 during an altercation between two groups of men in a parking lot at the Harmony at Grandview Commons, 116 Milky Way.

The “targeted” shooting stemmed from an “interpersonal conflict,” Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

We had multiple buildings that were struck by gunfire,” Barnes said. “We had multiple vehicles that were struck by gunfire, and it is truly, truly a blessing that no one else was actually hurt in this incident.”

Parks Jr. is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and 280 pounds. Gafford is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 280 pounds, Fryer said.

According to one of two search warrants filed last week in Dane County Circuit Court, Grant's mother told police her son was getting ready to leave when someone she knew called out to Grant to come outside. He did, and then spoke to that person through the passenger window of his car. A short time later, a Chevrolet Malibu drove in front of the car and Grant was shot, the warrant states.

Grant's friend identified Gafford as one of the shooters, the warrant states.

The search warrants also state that the shooting was captured by surveillance video, from a camera located nearby.

The video shows that Grant was standing in the road near 5901 Milwaukee Street when a blue Chevrolet Malibu drove into the area and stopped near him. Two men got out of the car and appeared to point guns at Grant and then shoot him. The two men then ran from the scene, abandoning the car they arrived in, the search warrant states.

Shortly after the shooting, a woman approached a Madison police officer and gave the officer an iPhone and a set of keys, telling the officer they belonged to one of the shooters.

An analysis of the phone found it belonged to Gafford.

The search warrant states Gafford was also known to drive a red Chevrolet Tahoe, which police found outside a Raymond Road apartment building where Gafford may have been located. He wasn't there.

In January, Parks was discharged from state Department of Corrections supervision after serving a sentence for a shooting he committed when he was 14 years old. Parks pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree reckless injury for a 2016 shooting. In a hybrid adult sentence, he was ordered to serve time in a juvenile correctional facility, followed by extended supervision.

Prior to a plea agreement, Parks had been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Corrections and court records show Parks' extended supervision was revoked in 2020 and he was sentenced to prison, where he remained until July 2021.

Police said Parks and Gafford should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911.