A 20-year-old man died after a shooting Downtown early Sunday, Madison police said.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of East Dayton Street for a report of shots fired in the area, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement.

One person who had been shot was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police did not identify the victim but said he grew up in Madison,.

Officers recovered close to 12 bullet casings at the scene, Lt. Jason Ostrenga said. Police believe the victim or another person in a group he was with may have been targeted.

The shooting, if ruled a homicide by the Dane County medical examiner, would be Madison’s seventh this year, Ostrenga said. An autopsy is expected to be completed tomorrow.

Detectives were still trying to identify suspects and a motive in the shooting, Ostrenga said Sunday afternoon. About eight detectives have been checking vehicles, canvassing the crime scene, reaching out to potential witnesses and looking on social media for information related to the shooting, he said.

Ostrenga said officers believed people may have been in the area for a late party. He added that police had received more reports of disturbances and fights off of State Street than usual between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday, with one report of 100 or 200 people fighting. Officers were trying to determine if the shooting was related to those incidents.

At least a “couple dozen” people were present in the area of East Dayton and Blair Street at the time of the shooting, Ostrenga said. The department encouraged witnesses to provide any information, even anonymously.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.