One of two suspects in a fatal shooting on the Far East Side on July 13 has been arrested, Madison police reported.

Devonte Gafford, 32, was taken into custody Monday in Milwaukee by U.S. Marshals without incident, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Mark A. Parks Jr., 21, still is being sought. Parks Jr. is about 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds.

Gafford and Parks face first-degree intentional homicide charges in the fatal daytime shooting of Devon Grant, 20, of Madison, during an altercation between two groups of men in a parking lot at the Harmony at Grandview Commons apartment complex, 116 Milky Way, Fryer said.

The “targeted” shooting stemmed from an “interpersonal conflict,” Police Chief Shon Barnes said after the shooting.

“We had multiple buildings that were struck by gunfire,” he said. “We had multiple vehicles that were struck by gunfire, and it is truly, truly a blessing that no one else was actually hurt in this incident.”

According to a search warrant filed in Dane County Circuit Court, the shooting was captured on surveillance video from a camera nearby.

In January, Parks was discharged from state Department of Corrections supervision after serving a sentence for a shooting he committed when he was 14 years old. Parks pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree reckless injury for the 2016 shooting. In a hybrid adult sentence, he was ordered to serve time in a juvenile correctional facility, followed by extended supervision. Prior to a plea agreement, Parks had been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Police ask anyone who has information on Parks' whereabouts to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com. Information may be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.