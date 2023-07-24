A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after officers were called to the South Side on Sunday, Madison police reported.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to an address in the 2900 block of Coho Street for a man with a gunshot wound, officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers rendered emergency aid to the 18-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Lisko said.

The shooting appears to be targeted, Lisko said.

Fitchburg, Middleton and Capitol police, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office aided the response, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.