A man was shot Downtown early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, police on State Street were told of a gunshot in the area and officers found a person with an apparent gunshot wound in the 400 block of West Gilman Street, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening, Keys said.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting, but no suspect has been located, Keys said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.