A man was arrested and a gun was recovered Thursday morning in an East Side shooting that injured a woman, Madison police reported.

Members of the Violent Crime Unit and Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team found and and arrested the 18-year-old man in the 600 block of South Gammon Road around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man was one of the people wanted for a June 6 shooting in the 2800 block of Dahle Street in which a woman was cut by debris when a stray bullet entered her home and missed her by just inches, lodging in her mattress, Fryer said.

Witnesses said someone in a vehicle opened fire at another vehicle and three homes were struck by bullets, including two that were occupied. More than a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene, Fryer said.

The vehicle was found and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.