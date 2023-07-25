A man was arrested Monday afternoon in a shooting on the South Side on Sunday that sent a man to a local hospital, Madison police reported.

The 18-year-old man was arrested at a home in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail after the department's Special Weapons and Tactical team executed a search warrant and recovered guns, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an updated statement.

The man was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of attempted homicide and second-degree reckless endangering safety, Fryer said.

What police believe was a targeted shooting was reported about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Coho Street. They found a with a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital.