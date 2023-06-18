Multiple shell casings were found after officers heard gunshots in Fitchburg late Friday night, Fitchburg police reported.

At about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Fitchburg officers were in the area of Williamsburg Way and South Whitney Way for an unrelated investigation when they heard two gunshots, Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a statement.

Officers began searching the area and found multiple shell casings in the 5600 block of Williamsburg Way. The investigation also determined that multiple vehicles were driving in the area at the time of the shooting and may be associated with the shooting, Varriale said.

Fitchburg police request any residents in the vicinity with exterior cameras check them during the time of the shooting for anything that could be related and contact them at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

