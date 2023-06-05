Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the Far East Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 2000 block of Portage Road after gunshots were reported, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

They found shell casings, but no property damage and no injuries were reported, Wege said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.