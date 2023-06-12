Several shell casings were found after gunshots were reported in Fitchburg late Friday night, Fitchburg police reported.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Friday, multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the 5100 block of Anton Drive, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Officers found several shell casings near the area of Anton Drive and Carriage Street, but no property damage and no injuries were reported, Hartwick said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.