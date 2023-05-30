Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Shell casings were found after gunshots from a vehicle were reported in McFarland on Monday morning, McFarland police reported.

Police were sent to the intersection of Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road about 11:20 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person shooting from a vehicle, Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.

While officers were heading to the scene, they were told that the vehicle was last seen heading north from the intersection on Highway 51, Chapin said.

Police found shell casings that were recently fired at the intersection, but there were no reports of injuries of property damage, Chapin said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-838-3151. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.