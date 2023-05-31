Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A shell casing was recovered after gunshots were reported on the North Side on Saturday, Madison police reported.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the 700 block of Wheeler Road shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers searched several blocks in the area and located a shell casing, Fryer said.

No injuries were reported and no signs of property damage were found, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.