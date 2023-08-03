A Madison woman who witnesses said struck another woman in the head and shoulder with a 2-foot machete, severing the top of one of her ears, was charged Thursday with first-degree reckless injury.

Sharon M. Davis, 43, told police she was fighting with the 32-year-old woman at an apartment in the 5700 block of Raymond Road on Monday night when she got away momentarily, went to her bedroom and grabbed the machete, which she said she uses to scare people, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

Davis told police that during the fight, the woman punched her, and while a second punch was thrown Davis swung the machete, not intending to strike the woman with it, according to the complaint.

"I know what that knife can do," she told police. "I know how much damage that knife can do."

The complaint states the woman sustained a 3-inch cut on the right side of her head extending to her ear, the top quarter-inch of which was severed. She also had a deep 4- to 5-inch gash on her right shoulder and a fracture of her shoulder blade. A probable cause affidavit states that as the woman was being prepared for surgery Monday night at UW Hospital, her vital signs were "rapidly deteriorating."

The reckless injury charge, augmented by a dangerous weapon allegation, carries up to 30 years of prison and extended supervision.

In court Thursday, Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail for Davis at $40,000, citing the seriousness of the woman's injuries.

According to the complaint:

Davis told police the fight began after she told the woman to leave her apartment because she had brought a lot of unwanted people there. She said the woman was also saying negative things about Davis.

Davis said she had at one point called police to have the woman removed, but the woman left and then returned before police arrived.

Davis said that after the woman was struck by the machete, the woman's boyfriend, who is Davis' cousin, began telling the woman to attack Davis, and the woman responded by throwing Davis around the apartment and throwing her to the floor, knocking loose one of Davis' teeth.

But the woman started becoming lightheaded, Davis told police, so she let go of the woman. The woman, however, still would not let Davis go. Davis said after the woman eventually let go of her, Davis left and went to her mother's house, took a shower and got a change of clothes.

She said in court Thursday that she surrendered to police.

When police arrived at the apartment, the woman was holding a towel to her head and blood could be seen on her arms, torso and legs. After she told police she was getting dizzy, she was taken to UW Hospital.