A man who was arrested after a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted as she slept in her apartment earlier this month had cut off a GPS monitor he was supposed to be wearing while on probation for a host of recent convictions that included another incident earlier this year in which he had entered a stranger's home, according to court records.

A criminal complaint issued Tuesday charged David E. Cartagena Molina, 27, with second-degree sexual assault, felony intimidation of a victim, false imprisonment and burglary, along with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing police.

The charges were issued for an incident early the morning of June 16 in which it's alleged Cartagena Molina entered a woman's campus-area apartment in the 1200 block of Spring Street and groped her over her clothing as she slept, the complaint states. She did not know the man who was in her bedroom.

The complaint states Cartagena Molina had been supervised by a state Department of Corrections agent for about three months, and during that time he cut off his GPS bracelet four times, the agent told police. He was not wearing it on June 16.

DOC officials did not immediately respond to a query asking whether Cartagena Molina was sanctioned for removing the GPS device. His probation was scheduled to end in February 2025, spokesperson Kevin Hoffman said.

Cartagena Molina, who is being held in the Dane County Jail, is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

According to the complaint:

When the woman woke up, she told police, Cartagena Molina asked her to call him a taxi for work. Instead, the woman used a voice command to instruct her phone to call 911, prompting Cartagena Molina to put her into a headlock. He asked her not to call 911 and to hang up.

When the call went through, the woman told police, Cartagena Molina backed away and again asked her to hang up, but she told him repeatedly to get out. He backed out of the apartment, she said, and once he was out, she shut the door and locked it.

Police who responded to the woman's 911 call quickly located Cartagena Molina nearby and arrested him. Security video from the apartment building appeared to show him in the building and entering the apartment, then after leaving that apartment, checking other apartment doors before he fled through a back stairwell.

At the time of his arrest, according to court records, Cartagena Molina was on probation for several convictions for incidents between July 2021 and January. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced on Feb. 27 to concurrent prison and jail sentences that were suspended in favor of probation totaling two years.

The last of those incidents was early on Jan. 9, when Cartagena Molina had entered a stranger's home on Madison's South Side and went into the bedroom of a 13-year-old girl. The girl hid under a blanket and screamed, waking up her family. Cartagena Molina then asked a member of the girl's family to use a cellphone to call someone for a ride, according to court records.

Cartagena Molina told police he felt it was OK for him to enter the home without permission to look for a ride because both he and the family speak Spanish, according to court records in that case. He was convicted of disorderly conduct.

Other convictions as part of the plea agreement in February that encompassed five separate criminal cases included two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without consent, operating a vehicle without consent, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft.

In the complaint filed Tuesday, Cartagena Molina told police he came to Madison from Kansas about two years ago, fleeing from Kansas Department of Corrections supervision for a crime that was not stated in the complaint.

Online corrections and court records from Kansas, however, only reflect a 2016 conviction for criminal damage to property, for which he served time in custody and on supervision, which ended in 2017.

