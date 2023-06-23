Seven men have been sentenced to federal prison in the sex trafficking of a Dane County girl to dairy farm workers in Green Lake County, authorities reported Friday.

All seven pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said in a statement.

According to court documents, on multiple dates from June through November 2019, Julio “Cesar” Veleta Veleta took a 16-year-old girl who was in foster care in Madison to Green Lake County for her to perform commercial sex acts for dairy farm workers, and Evis Garcia Rivera paid for sex with the girl and promoted her availability for commercial sex within the Guatemalan national farm worker community in Green Lake County, Haanstad said

Eventually, the girl began living with Garcia Rivera and several of the other defendants, who would “loan” the victim to other groups of farm workers in the area for her sexual services, Haanstad said.

The seven men convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and their sentenced in federal court were: Veleta Veleta, 36, of Sun Prairie, 87 months; Garcia Rivera, 33, of Manchester, 87 months; Avelino Sarceno Sarceno, 42, of Manchester, 30 months; Samuel Martinez Corado, 29, of Markesan, 28 months; Abilio Corado Gonzalez, 37, of Markesan, 27 months; Belter Arana Bautista, 36, of Brandon, 24 months; and Oscar Martinez Corado, 21, of Markesan, 24 months.

All seven also received 5 years of extended supervision when their prison sentences conclude.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office uncovered the conspiracy on Thanksgiving night 2019, when the girl called 911. Several of the men were arrested that night at the house where the girl had been living, while others were arrested elsewhere as the investigation unfolded, Haanstad said.

In addition, in Green Lake County Circuit Court, Rolando Corado Gonzalez, Edwin Rivera Salguero, Ember Rivera, and Esler Rivera pleaded guilty to exposing genitals to a child and were sentenced to 18 months in state prison and 2 years of extended supervision, Haanstad said.

“The convictions and sentences of the defendants in this case are the direct result of the hard work and excellent collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement,” Haanstad said in a statement. “Along with our partners, we are committed to protecting and supporting victims of human trafficking, and our enforcement efforts necessarily will include not only the primary traffickers but also others who assist in these trafficking efforts, including those who seek to drive the demand for this type of victimization.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The federal case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erica J. Lounsberry and Abbey M. Marzick.

R. Kelly sex trafficking trial: What to know and expect WHAT IS R. KELLY KNOWN FOR? WHERE IS R. KELLY CHARGED? WHAT IS THIS SPECIFIC TRIAL ABOUT? CAN I WATCH THE R. KELLY TRIAL LIVE? COULD R. KELLY SERVE PRISON TIME IF CONVICTED? WHAT IS THE MANN ACT? IS R. KELLY IN JAIL RIGHT NOW? HOW LONG HAS R. KELLY BEEN IN JAIL? WAS R. KELLY ATTACKED IN JAIL? WHO IS ON THE JURY? HOW LONG IS THE TRIAL EXPECTED TO LAST? IS THERE ANYTHING UNUSUAL ABOUT THE TRIAL? THIS ISN'T THE FIRST TIME R. KELLY'S BEEN IN LEGAL HOT WATER, RIGHT?