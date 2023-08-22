A convicted sex offender who is out on extended supervision has been arrested for attempting to abduct a girl in Janesville on Friday, Janesville police reported.

At about 5:20 p.m. Friday, Janesville police received a report of an attempted child abduction in which a girl was walking in the area of North Crosby Avenue and Bond Place when she was approached by a man in a vehicle, Sgt. Jimmy G. Holford III said in a statement.

The man followed the girl and asked if she would like to smoke marijuana or give him her phone number. When the girl refused, the man got out of his vehicle and grabbed the girl by the wrist, causing her to scream. A bystander heard the scream and came over, causing the man to return to his vehicle and drive away, Holford said.

The investigation identified the suspect as Daryl Holloway, 55, of Beloit, a convicted sex offender on extended supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and he was arrested on tentative charges of child enticement, abduction of another’s child, and a probation violation, Holford said.

Holloway is on GPS monitoring and it placed him in the area of the incident at the time it occurred. He also is prohibited by rules of his supervision from contacting or attempting to contact people under 18, Holford said.

In 1986, Holloway was convicted of second-degree sexual assault/use of force and sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 1993, Holloway was convicted of first-degree sexual assault/use dangerous weapon and sentenced to 30 years in prison. In 2018, Holloway was convicted of burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to extended supervision. In 2022, Holloway was convicted of felony theft from a person and sentenced to extended supervision concurrent to the extended supervision he was already serving.