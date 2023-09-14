A boy has been tentatively charged with sexually assaulting another juvenile in a bathroom at Verona High School, the Verona Police Department said Thursday.

Police went to the school, 234 Wildcat Way, just after noon on Thursday and were told by school officials that the assault happened in a single-stall bathroom at the school.

After an investigation, the boy was arrested for first-degree sexual assault and taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

Police said the assault was an isolated incident involving only the boy and his alleged victim.