#1. Hartford, Connecticut: +34.9%
#2. New Haven, Connecticut: +25.3%
#3. Fresno, California: +24.3%
#4. Springfield, Massachusetts: +20.0%
#5. Atlantic City, New Jersey: +18.4%
#6. Pittsfield, Massachusetts: +17.5%
#7. Springfield, Ohio: +16.8%
#8. Bay City, Michigan: +16.5%
#9. Jacksonville, Florida: +16.3%
#10. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: +16.1%
In many places where police spending increased, violent crime is also far above average, particularly in the Northeast. Statewide, Connecticut's violent crime rate has fallen dramatically since its peak in 1990. But the violent crime rates in Hartford and New Haven—two of Connecticut's largest cities—are both nearly nine times higher than the state average.
Hartford has only increased spending on public safety from $479 to $592 per capita, but police spending in the city has nearly doubled, rising from $242 to $428 per capita. Similarly, Springfield—Massachusetts' third largest city behind Boston and Worcester—has a violent crime rate triple the state average; Pittsfield is more than double.