A fight that seriously injured one person late Thursday night is being investigated by Madison Police.

At 11:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Johnson Street for a victim suffering a laceration following an altercation. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a release from Sgt. Christopher Keys.

Police were unable to locate the suspect, and an investigation was launched. There is no known threat to the public.

