Dane County prosecutors have decided to re-try a coach who was employed by an Oregon youth soccer organization and was accused of improperly touching a player in 2012 and 2013, after a jury in April deadlocked at the end of a trial, prompting a mistrial.

A second trial for Daniel Gildea, 39, of Austin, Texas, on a charge of repeated sexual assault of a child, was scheduled on Friday to be held starting Nov. 13.

The charge was filed in 2021, well after the assaults were alleged to have occurred.

After a three-day trial, a jury of 10 men and two women who heard Gildea's first trial was unable to reach a verdict on the sexual assault charge, despite instructions from Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara to keep working toward a verdict.

In the end, the jury wrote in a note, "We have concluded there is no reasonable probability of reaching a unanimous verdict."

The woman, now 22, testified that Gildea, a coach from Britain, touched her inappropriately, possibly on more than 20 separate occasions, beneath her athletic shorts while stretching with Gildea during one-on-one training sessions she had with him when he coached youth teams in Oregon.

Gildea, testifying in his defense, said the assaults "definitely didn't happen" and said he was "devastated" when he heard about the accusation in 2021.