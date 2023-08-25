A man who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to stab his ex-wife at an Evansville day care center Friday morning was arrested in Janesville, police said.

Evansville police were sent to a day care center at 112 W. Church St. just after 11:30 a.m. following a report of an armed person. According to the report, Dewayne A. Harnack, 52, was fighting with his ex-wife over money in the occupied day care center when he brandished a knife and threatened to stab her.

Harnack left the center before the police arrived and was refusing to meet with law enforcement, police said.

Harnack's ex-wife and the children in the day care center were unharmed. Evansville police, Footville police, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville EMS staff took the children from the day care center to another location until their parents could pick them up.

Charges for Harnack will be released by the District Attorney's Office at a later date, police said.