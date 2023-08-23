A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for armed robberies at two campus-area businesses on the same day last year.

Scott C. Tolliver, 43, told U.S. District Judge William Conley he was sorry that he committed the robberies on April 15, 2022, at the McDonald's restaurant on Regent Street and, about three hours later, at the Walgreens drug store on East Campus Drive.

He said he felt bad that he put employees at the businesses through the incidents.

Tolliver said he was not taking his prescribed medications for a mental health condition at the time, and he asked Conley for mercy in sentencing him.

Conley told Tolliver it appeared he was rational enough to find and bring a fake gun to the robberies, as Tolliver has maintained it was, and to go in and rob each of the businesses. The gun or fake gun used in the robberies has never been found.

At the time of the robberies, Tolliver was under state Department of Corrections supervision for a prior crime and had been released from custody for a pending felony charge in Dane County Circuit Court.

Conley ordered that any sentence he receives from either of those cases be served at the same time Tolliver serves his federal prison sentence.

He said Tolliver had a difficult upbringing in Chicago during which he suffered abuse, and then later struggled with mental health issues that caused him to be institutionalized in 2010.

But in the meantime, Conley said, Tolliver committed a long list of crimes, some of them violent, that included weapons offenses, domestic abuse, stalking and battery, which makes him a danger. He urged Tolliver to take the treatment he would receive in prison seriously, and to apply what he learns from it after he is released from prison.