An 84-year-old man died Wednesday after a semi-truck and dump truck crashed at the intersection of State Highway 154 and State Highway 130 in Sauk County.

Officials say both vehicles rolled over and sustained significant damage. The dump truck driver from Lone Rock died at the scene. The semi driver, a 32-year-old man from Florida, was not injured, according to a statement from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the initial investigation shows the two vehicles crashed when the semi truck entered the intersection into the path of the oncoming dump truck. Power lines were also taken down by the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The names of the two men have not yet been released.