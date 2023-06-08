Two runaway girls attacked and tried to bite and spit on officers who found them late Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The incident began when a man called to report his daughter missing. She was found by officers with another runaway and they were brought to a home in the 2900 block of Traceway Drive on the South Side late Tuesday night, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The girls threatened and resisted officers, and tried to bite and spit on them, and ultimately were taken to the Dane County juvenile jail, Fryer said.

A 13-year-old was tentatively charged with resisting and discharging bodily fluids at law enforcement, and a 12-year-old was tentatively charged with attempted battery to law enforcement officer, resisting and attempted discharge of bodily fluids, Fryer said.

Authorities did not indicate whether they were placed in detention or released.

