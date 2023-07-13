A Dane County Jail inmate was charged Thursday with attacking a sheriff's deputy at the jail, holding her by the neck with a sharpened comb also against her neck after telling her he did not want to go back to prison, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Rondino S. Fleming Jr., 31, who is serving prison sentences until 2038 for a host of Dane County felony convictions, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and battery by prisoners, all as a repeater and all with the use of a dangerous weapon. He faces up to another 42½ years of combined prison and extended supervision if convicted on the new charges.

In addition, Fleming is awaiting trials on two separate first-degree sexual assault cases, along with a number of other charges that accompany each case. The sexual assault charges alone carry up to 120 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

According to state Department of Corrections records, Fleming is currently housed at Waupun Correctional Institution. He was brought to Madison on July 6, which according to court records was for an appearance at a pretrial conference in the sex assault cases before Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara.

Fleming was to have been returned to Waupun, records indicate, with his appearance waived at his next court date on Oct. 2.

A July 14 motion hearing was added after Fleming's attorney, Adam Welch, requested to be taken off the case in a motion filed on July 10.

According to the complaint in the jail incident:

Fleming was at the jail on July 7 and during a security check he told a deputy, who is identified only by initials in the complaint, that he had received some bad news from his attorney. The deputy told Fleming she would relay that information to mental health specialists at the jail, and she later told investigators Fleming had said he did not intend to harm himself.

During the next security check, Fleming told the deputy he wanted to speak to her. She took him to an interview room on the sixth floor of the City-County Building jail. He told her he had received 15 years in prison earlier and today learned he was looking at another 25 years. He said he did not want to go back to prison.

The deputy told investigators she then remembered Fleming standing up and taking a few steps toward her, turning out the lights in the room and putting his left arm around her neck. She was unable to reach her radio, so she pounded on the door.

With his right hand, she said, Fleming put what felt like a "shank" to her neck and was "shoving and scraping the shank on my neck. He was really trying to dig it in."

She told investigators she thought she might die. But other deputies responded quickly and pulled Fleming off of her. A comb that appeared to be shaved into a makeshift weapon was found on the floor.

The deputy was examined and was found to have injuries consistent with strangulation and abrasions on the right side of her neck near her ear.

In December, Fleming was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a 12-day spree of armed robberies, which along with the alleged sexual assaults, happened after he posted $8,500 bail in September 2021 for previous charges, which had been lowered to a point that he could post it. Some of the earlier charges included kidnapping, bank robbery and domestic battery.

Fleming is still awaiting trials on allegations that he sexually assaulted a masseuse at a Maple Bluff business and a 67-year-old woman in a hotel room during that 12-day spree.

