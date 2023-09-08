The Rock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a male inmate, which was discovered during a security check Friday morning.

First reported by News 3 Now, the man was found unresponsive by an officer after they'd been asked to check on an inmate who thought to be sleeping around 8 a.m. The officer began performing "life-saving measures" when the man did not respond and continued until paramedics took over, who did not revive the man.

Capt. Nicholas Brown, who oversees Rock County Sheriff's jail operations, did not immediately return a voicemail.

This is at least the third inmate death at Rock County Jail this year. In February, a 29-year-old Janesville woman was found unresponsive in her cell and died despite life-saving measures, and a 53-year-old Beloit man died in April following a suicide attempt.

This story will be updated.