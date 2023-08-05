A Milton man is facing Operating While Intoxicated charges after Rock COunty deputies say he crashed into a tree in Fulton Township early Saturday morning.

Just before three a.m., Ford alerted deputiesto a crash with airbag deployment on North Highway 51 at E J F Townline Road.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle had been headed West on E J F Townline Road when the driver didn't stop at a stop sign and continued across North Highway 51. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree, stopping in the west ditch of the highway, according to a release from Sheriff Curtis Fell.

The driver, Benjamin Thomas Jr., 53, of Milton allegedly showed signs of impairment, and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense, a felony in Wisconsin.

Ahead of a court appearance, Thomas will be held in the Rock County Jail. Fire and EMS personnel from Lakeside Fire Department assisted with this call.

