The former pastor of a West Side church was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child for alleged incidents about four years ago in which a girl who was then about 10 said he touched her improperly during a day camp that was held at the church.

Robert C. Stine, 60, of Middleton, who was pastor at Midvale Baptist Church, 821 S. Midvale Blvd., is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 24. His attorney, Chris Van Wagner, said Thursday that Stine "looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name, and denies that he did anything wrong."

State regulators revoked the license of the daycare, called Kid's Best Child Care, on June 30, after the girl's mother reported the alleged abuse to police on April 21, according to a criminal complaint.

A letter to Stine from the state Bureau of Early Care Regulation cited "credible evidence" that Stine was the subject of an investigation involving child sexual abuse, and that charges had been referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

The girl, interviewed by a forensic interviewer in late April, described instances in which she said Stine touched her improperly, and said she had told her older sister about them later but not her mother. The girl's sister, contacted by police, confirmed that the girl had told her about the instances last year. The girl did not mention a person by name, the girl's sister said, only that the person who had done that was a man, according to the complaint.

A page from the Midvale Baptist Church website that had contained a biography of Stine has been taken down, along with the rest of the church's website. There was no answer at the church's phone number Thursday afternoon.

The Wayback Machine website captured the web page from the church website that contained Stine's biography as it appeared on Aug. 2. The brief biography states Stine had been pastor at Midvale since August 2007 and described him as "a caring and thinking man who has a heart for the community."

It states he had also led churches in Texas and Iowa and led the Baptist Student Union at UW-Madison.

According to the complaint:

The girl's mother told Madison police she wasn't aware of the alleged incidents until April 20. She said her daughter, as she has gotten older, has had sex education at school and has learned that the behaviors she was exposed to were inappropriate, though she did not understand it at the time.

She said her daughter had been speaking this year to a friend at school and learned that the friend was going to camp at Midvale and had what she said was similar inappropriate contact with Stine. The girl's mother said her daughter then met with a social worker at her school on April 20 and disclosed her own story, and the social worker contacted Child Protective Services.

After police contacted the girl's mother, the girl, now around 14 years old, underwent a forensic interview at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center where she described the contacts she had with "Pastor Bob" during day camp at Midvale Baptist.

During one incident, the girl said, Stine told her he could ease the pain of a cut the girl had recently sustained to one of her fingers with a massage that became increasingly uncomfortable. She said it started at her temples and ended at her chest, where she said Stine touched her breasts.

She said there was a second touching incident that day that also made her feel uncomfortable, but at the time did not realize was wrong.