A Janesville man on Monday was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for multiple armed robberies and brandishing a gun, authorities reported.

Devonti Wilson, 38, also was sentenced by Judge William M. Conley to 5 years of supervised release for armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, charges he pleaded guilty to on March 21, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

On Sept. 8, 2020, Wilson robbed a Lion’s Quick Mart in Janesville, pointing a gun at the clerk, demanding money and cigarettes, and telling the clerk, “hurry up or you’ll die.” Wilson then left the store with money and cigarettes, O’Shea said.

Over the next three hours, Wilson committed similar armed robberies at a Kelley Williamson Mobil in Fitchburg and a 7-Eleven in Madison, and attempted a fourth armed robbery at a BP in Madison, O’Shea said.

On Sept. 10, Wilson committed four more armed robberies in Janesville within an hour, brandishing a gun as he robbed a Kwik Trip, a second Lion’s Quick Mart, a Tigermart Exxon, and a Walgreens. Shortly after the last of the four robberies, police found Wilson in a vehicle near his home and arrested him. They found bait bills from one of the convenience stores, cash, cartons of cigarettes, and a loaded 9mm firearm in the vehicle, O’Shea said.

At the time of the robberies, Wilson had been convicted of multiple felonies, was prohibited from possessing a gun, and on state supervision for a 2018 conviction for committing a robbery with use of force, O’Shea said.

Conley said at sentencing that the amount of money Wilson took from each store paled in comparison to the terrorism he imposed on each employee, O’Shea said.

The charges against Wilson were the result of an investigation conducted by Janesville, Fitchburg, and Madison police, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus prosecuted this case.