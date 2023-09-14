A knife-wielding man was arrested after attempting to rob a driver who was charging their electric vehicle on the Near East Side on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of East Washington Avenue about 6 a.m. Wednesday after a man pulled out a knife and threatened the driver who was charging their vehicle at a Tesla station, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The driver told police the man approached him and asked for money, and pulled out the knife when he didn't provide any money, Fryer said.

Willie T. Thomas, 52, was arrested nearby on a tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, Fryer said.

No injuries were reported.