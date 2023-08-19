Orange barrels are a summer requisite.

But safety officials are concerned about the growing number of traffic crashes in road construction work zones.

There have been 27 injury crashes in Dane County work zones compared to 24 in all of 2022, according to the most recent data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission. There have been no deaths, but Randy Wiessinger, a former Dane County sheriff's deputy and now a law enforcement liaison with the state Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Safety, believes that with 93 total crashes so far this season, Dane County will top the 135 crashes that occurred in 2022.

“Increased funding for road construction in recent years has led to a significant increase in the number of road projects," Wiessinger said. "Simultaneously, increased traffic volumes and driver frustration have led to an increased likelihood of work zone injuries and deaths."

Statewide over the last five years, there have been 11,678 work zone crashes, which resulted in 63 deaths and 4,370 injuries. That equates to about one work zone crash every four hours in the state during the typical construction season that runs from April through November.

Dane County is home to a large network of Interstate and state and county highways, along with town roads and city streets. Dane County lists 16 projects for 2023, such as the reconstruction of Highway MM, also known as Janesville Street, in the village of Oregon, and culvert and pavement work on a 3.4-mile section of Highway BB northeast of Deerfield.

State projects include Highway 113 in the town of Westport; Highway 18-151 in Fitchburg; the redesign and construction of a new intersection at highways AB and 18-151 near Yahara Hills Golf Course and 1.75 miles of resurfacing work on Highway 73 in Deerfield.

Meanwhile, Madison has multiple projects that include the installation of Bus Rapid Transit stops on major thoroughfares that include Mineral Point Road, University Avenue, Whitney Way and East Washington Avenue. All have required the closure or shifting of lanes and have led to congestion and delays for motorists.

The leading causes of work zone crashes are speeding, tailgating and distracted driving, according to Sgt. Matt Meyer, co-chair of the Safety Commission and a member of the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

“That’s why we recommend those driving through a work zone maintain a separation of at least five seconds between them and the vehicle they are following,” Meyer said. “Work zones are not there to inconvenience you. They are necessary to improve the roads for everyone. And those men and women working in the zones are putting their own lives at risk. They, too, have lives and families and we owe it to them to drive cautiously.”

Meyer reminds motorists that it is illegal to use hand-held devices such as smartphones in a work zone except to report an emergency.

Other tips, according to Meyer, to reduce the risk of a work-zone crash, include slowing down and observing speed limit signs; being alert to changing traffic patterns, leaving space between your vehicle and workers or equipment when possible, and planning for more time when trying to reach a destination.

