Reports of a group armed with guns and wearing ski masks on the Southwest Side Tuesday night led to four arrests, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the 5800 block of Balsalm Road on reports of the armed group and officers were able to track their vehicle to the 2900 block of Coho Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police learned that the incident was a potential home invasion, Fryer said.

A 25-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was arrested at the scene on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.

Three others fled the scene but were eventually caught: An 18-year-old was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and resisting, and a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were arrested on tentative charges of party to a crime disorderly conduct and resisting, Fryer said.