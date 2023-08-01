A Madison man who robbed the same credit union branch twice within a week earlier this year, trashed a Downtown apartment and stole his assigned work truck was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison.

Reo L. Covington, 48, told Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara his life was spiraling out of control because of drug addiction and that he had never intended for anyone to be hurt by what he did.

On Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, Covington slipped a note to a teller at UW Credit Union, 1422 Northport Drive on Madison's North Side, demanding money and warning, "No dye. No bait money. No tricks."

He was arrested a short time after the second robbery.

Covington pleaded guilty about 10 days ago to two counts of attempted robbery of a financial institution.

In court, McNamara asked why the guilty pleas were to attempted robberies when Covington had walked out of the credit union with cash. Assistant District Attorney Annie Jay said that was part of the plea negotiation, and that Covington had not made explicit threats during either of the robberies.

At the time of the robberies, Covington was free on bail following his arrest for stealing a truck that was assigned to him by his then-employer, and he was serving probation for an earlier vehicle theft conviction.

Covington's employer reported that the delivery vehicle Covington had been assigned to use for work on Aug. 12 was missing, and reported it stolen on Aug. 14. It was found 10 days later on Madison's North Side. Covington was charged with taking and driving a vehicle without consent.

A few weeks before he was charged with the UW Credit Union robberies, Covington was charged with burglarizing an apartment on North Bedford Street in December. A criminal complaint states the tenant came home from winter break to find her home had been trashed, and that some of her belongings and $2,000 cash were missing. It appeared someone also had been living in the apartment while she was away.

Using security images, the building manager identified Covington, who was an employee of a maintenance contractor for the building.

In a written statement, the victim of the burglary said she's since had trouble sleeping and panic attacks.

"The idea of feeling safe inside my own home is no longer an option for me," she wrote, "as I had to go back to my own apartment to see all of my most sentimental belongings being ruined in a total invasion of privacy."

On July 21, Covington also pleaded guilty to burglary and vehicle theft.

Jay recommended the seven-year prison sentence, while Covington's lawyer, Jacob Idlas, asked for a five-year term. McNamara sentenced him to concurrent seven-year terms for the robberies and the burglary, and a concurrent three-year term for the vehicle theft, followed by three years of extended supervision.

While many suffer from addictions as Covington does, McNamara said, "Thankfully not all of them are committing crimes as you have."

He urged Covington, who has been in and out of Wisconsin prisons since 2008, to take substance abuse treatment seriously and not come out of prison and commit more crimes.