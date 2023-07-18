A man was arrested for a random attack on another man at James Madison Park on Sunday, police say

Officers were sent to the park in the 300 block of Gorham Street about 5:30 p.m. after multiple people reported seeing a man grab and throw random items before punching and kicking a 44-year-old man, who taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.