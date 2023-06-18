The owners of a town of Middleton home lost a purse and a set of keys in a home invasion early Saturday morning, authorities reported.

Dane County deputies were sent about 5:15 a.m. Saturday to a house in the 3800 block of Silverbell Road, where the homeowners were awakened by someone in their garage trying to come into the house, Lt. Jonathan Triggs said in a statement.

The intruders got into the garage by using a door opener left inside a vehicle in the driveway. The homeowners were able to stop the intruders from coming into the house, but they made off with a purse and a set of keys, Triggs said.

The Sheriff's Office was reviewing doorbell camera footage and seeking video from neighboring homes.

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.