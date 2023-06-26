Two men who admitted earlier this year to the execution-style slaying of a man who had just left the Dane County Jail will be in prison until at least their 65th birthdays, a judge ruled Friday.

Demone M. Cummins, 22, and Amond D. Galtney, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in February and April, respectively, in the shooting death of Dwayne L. Collins Jr., 32, of Fitchburg, on March 30, 2022. Galtney was convicted as a party to the crime.

Collins was about to be picked up by his mother when a blue Ford Explorer pulled up, and a man later identified as Cummins jumped out and fired at least 15 shots at him.

The shooting happened in the late afternoon of a workday in the 200 block of South Carroll Street, the street that runs between the Dane County Jail and the Madison Police Department's Central District office in the City-County Building. Cummins and Galtney were arrested shortly after the shooting about 2 miles away on Madison's South Side.

Judge Julie Genovese had sentenced both Cummins, of Chicago, and Galtney, of Madison, to life in prison, but under state law she was allowed to decide whether either would be eligible for parole. In Cummins case, he will become eligible on May 1, 2066. Galtney will be eligible on Aug. 28, 2061.

WMTV reported that the prosecutor in the case said in court Friday that the shooting stemmed from a long-running feud between rival gangs. Cummins and Galtney both had criminal records from Chicago. As part of Cummins' plea, a felony gun charge and a felony heroin-dealing charge were dismissed.

In a letter filed with the court Thursday, Cummins' attorney, Robert Hurley, said his client took "full responsibility" for the shooting, but he asked Genovese to take Cummins' difficult upbringing into account when deciding if he could ever be released.

Cummins was raised in a crime-ridden part of Chicago, Hurley wrote, lacked a father growing up and had received special education services in school but managed to earn his high school diploma.

Who are they? WI children reported missing as of June 17 These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).