Three people are facing charges after a handgun and marijuana were found in a car following a police pursuit that started in Maple Bluff and ended on Madison’s East Side early Wednesday, police reported.

The incident began with an attempted traffic stop in Maple Bluff shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The pursuit lasted about 11 minutes and reached speeds of about 75 miles per hour before the vehicle was disabled by a tire deflation device, Maple Bluff Police Chief Tanner Nystrom said in a statement.

The male driver was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of attempted eluding and reckless endangering safety, Nystrom said.

The two passengers were detained and later released, with charges referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office that included carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver (THC). The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible, Nystrom said.

Madison, Monona and McFarland police, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident, Nystrom said.