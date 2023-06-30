K9 “Jakko” apprehended an armed and wanted man who fled police, injured an officer and was thwarted in an attempted carjacking Thursday night, Monona police reported.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, a Monona officer attempted to stop a vehicle with no license plates on the Beltline in Monona, which is a common tactic used by car thieves, Chief Brian Chaney said in a statement.

The driver fled the stop westbound on the Beltline and on and off exits, before eventually traveling down South Park Street, where it struck a tire deflation device put out by another police agency as it approached Drake Street, Chaney said.

The driver, with the vehicle still in drive, got out of the car with a gun in his hand. The driverless vehicle collided with a Monona officer who had exited their squad to chase the driver. The officer was wedged between the driverless car and his squad’s door, injuring him, Chaney said.

As police chased the man, he attempted an armed carjacking of an uninvolved motorist who was in his path, but the motorist was able to thwart the attempt, and the man continued to flee on foot. The officer who had been pinned by the driverless car, had gotten free and deployed Jakko from his squad, Chaney said.

As the man was confronted by police, he threw his gun in the air and Jakko, on command, apprehended the man. The gun was found to be loaded and reported as stolen, Chaney said.

The officer who was pinned suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening and was treated and released from a local hospital, Chaney said.

The driver: Jaquann L. Williams, 20, of Madison, was facing two arrest warrants, one for carrying a prohibited weapon and one for contempt of court, has a history of assaultive behavior, and was absconder from the state Department of Corrections for a prior illegal gun possession conviction, Chaney said.

Williams was taken to a hospital to be treated for dog bite injuries, then taken to the Dane County Jail on the warrants and the DOC violation, Chaney said, adding that he also faces tentative charges of attempted felony eluding, resisting a peace officer, second-degree reckless endangering safety, felony possession of firearm, and possession of stolen property among other potential charges.

Monona police ask the person who Williams tried to carjack to contact them 608-222-0463.