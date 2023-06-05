A pickup truck driver was flown from the scene of a Highway 151 crash with a semi-trailer tractor on Monday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the crash on Highway 151 at Jackson Road, in the town of Calamus, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that Austin Krause, 25, of rural Reeseville, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado north on 151 when he collided with a 2005 Western Star semi driven by Robert Krieg, 56, of rural Juneau, Schmidt said.

Krause was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

