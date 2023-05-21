A person was taken to a hospital after a “weapons offense” on the Far East Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East Washington Avenue, Sgt. Matthew Olson said in a statement.
Olson said the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating, but no other details were released, including the nature of the weapons offense and the extent of the injuries suffered by the person taken to a hospital.
