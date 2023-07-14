A person shot Thursday afternoon on Madison's Far East Side has died after being taken to a local hospital, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Friday morning.

The shooting at about 3 p.m. in a parking lot of the Harmony at Grandview Commons, 116 Milky Way, stemmed from what Barnes on Thursday called an "interpersonal conflict."

Barnes said officers were in the area because of various complaints so they were quick to get to the scene, "but not quick enough."

Residents were outside when the shooting happened.

"They should not have to endure what happened today," Barnes said, calling it "another senseless act of gun violence."

No suspects had been identified, and Barnes asked that anyone with information about the incident contact police.

Shortly after the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, police taped off an area around part of the parking lot as residents watched. Multiple people at the scene declined to comment.

The shooting is Madison's eighth homicide this year. There were sixth last year and 10 in 2021, according to police records.

The city of Madison declared the Harmony, a 94-unit low-income housing complex, a chronic nuisance three years ago, only a year after it opened. It had been plagued by complaints about noise, disturbances and occasional violence almost since its opening in March 2019, but Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy on Thursday said it's been at least a year since that declaration was vacated.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.