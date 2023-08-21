One person was hospitalized and another was in custody after a shooting Monday night on Madison's South Side, police said.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross along the city's border with Fitchburg just after 6:30 p.m., police said. Both Madison and Fitchburg police responded.

Police said multiple people were quickly contacted or detained. They called the incident an attempted homicide.

An ambulance with a police escort was seen leaving the area around 7 p.m. A red sedan had police tape fastened and evidence markers nearby in front of a string of apartment buildings on Greenway Cross.

Police said the incident appeared to be a targeted shooting and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

