A 15-year-old girl was arrested after a man reported being pepper sprayed and had his phone stolen while waiting in a drive-thru line early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

The man said he was waiting in the drive-thru line at McDonald’s, 2402 S. Park St., around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday when three people approached him. He was using his phone as a translator to talk with them when someone sprayed him and stole his phone, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers and the man were able to track the phone to a home on Post Road and the man recognized a girl sitting on the porch as one of the suspects, and the 15-year-old admitted to having the phone in her purse, Fryer said.

The girl was arrested for armed robbery (party to a crime), and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.