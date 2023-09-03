A Janesville man faces his fifth OWI after driving the wrong way in Janesville early Sunday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The 64-year-old man was arrested at Red Oak Drive and Hawkridge Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday after he was was stopped by a state trooper for driving southbound in the northbound lanes, the State Patrol said in a statement.

What street he was driving the wrong way on was not specified.

The trooper saw signs of impairment in the man and after further investigation, the man was arrested OWI, the State Patrol said.